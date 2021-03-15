Community Health reporting spike in pregnancies — both with patients and staff

At Community Hospital East, nine of their caregivers were pregnant at one time.

INDIANAPOLIS — According to researchers, the nationwide "baby boom" some expected to occur after months of married couples quarantining at home together has failed to materialize. But locally, one Community Health hospital is reporting a huge spike in pregnancies, both with its patients and its staff.

At Community Hospital East, nine of their caregivers were pregnant at one time.

“In January, we were up 30 percent in terms of our number of births,” said Dr. Julia Kearney, an OB/GYN at Community Hospital North. “In March, we're going to be up 70 percent, so we're expecting over 400 babies to be born at Community Hospital North [in March]. Last year, we were under 300 [in March], so it's a huge increase for us.”

Kearney, who is 26 weeks pregnant herself, believes some percentage of the increase in pregnancies is related to the pandemic.

“I think there was a percentage of patients who decided to defer having a baby for a little bit while they saw what was going on," Kearney said. "Then, they decided to go forward with it once it became obvious that they didn't want to wait one or two years to have a baby because this [pandemic] was going to be kind of an ongoing issue.”

Chelsea Keller, a nurse at Community Hospital East, admitted its exhausting being a pregnant frontline worker during a pandemic, but said "it's been really fun to be with all my best friends at work and all of us pregnant at the same time.”

“We’re probably sharing a little too much with each other,” said Danielle Sommer, a Community Hospital East nurse.

But these nurses are also there for one another, especially when one of their own contracted COVID-19 while in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

“All the [COVID] things got all aligned with my pregnancy symptoms, so I wasn't sure which one was which,” said Lilia Mena, a nurse at Community Hospital East. “It was very hard.”

All of the COVID precautions are still in place at all Community Health hospitals, and they stress that keeping the expectant mothers and their babies healthy and infection-free is their number one priority.

Kearney hopes this local baby boom is the light of the end of the coronavirus tunnel.