Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana.

"We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up with respiratory patients. Because of that, we are reinstating a mask requirement within our hospitals, so if you do come to visit, you will be asked to wear a mask again, both in the hospital and in the office-based setting," said Dr. Robin Ledyard, chief medical officer of Community Health Network.

A spokesperson with Community Health Network confirmed they dropped their mask mandate in mid-April, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, Ledyard encourages those who are sick to contact their primary care provider to find out the best place to seek care.

"Our emergency departments are very, very busy with sick people, and we value your time, so we really think it's best if you can call first, get some guidance on where to go," Ledyard said.

Community Health Network recommends all eligible individuals get their flu and COVID vaccines to help protect against these illnesses.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state's first pediatric flu death. It comes as more than 24 people have died from influenza in Indiana this season.

"With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and those around you from this highly contagious respiratory infection," said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG.