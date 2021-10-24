Community Health Network collects 1,100 pounds of medicine on 'Drug Take Back Day'

"Prescription Drug Take Back Day" allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,100 pounds of medication were collected at Community Health Network sites around central Indiana during a nationwide drug take-back day on Saturday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsored the 21st "Prescription Drug Take Back" on Oct. 23. The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

Sites around the state accepted expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and covered both pills and liquid medications.

Community Health Network had locations across central Indiana that were participating in the effort, and those locations ultimately collected more than 1,100 pounds of medication.