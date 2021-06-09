Community Health Network increasing minimum wage for hourly employees

The health care system's current minimum wage of $12.50 an hour will increase to $15, beginning Monday, July 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network is raising the minimum wage for its hourly employees.



The planned increase will impact more than 4,000 of Community Health Network's nearly 16,000 employees.

“We continue to invest in improving patient and caregiver experiences,” said Michelle Mahaffey, chief human resources officer for Community Health Network, in a press release. “The only way we can truly provide the best possible experience is to recruit and retain a talented and caring workforce. While compensation is only one piece of the overall benefits package, we recognize it is an important component.”

Both Indiana and the federal minimum wage rates are $7.25 an hour for most employees.

