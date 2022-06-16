Doctor swimming around Key West to fundraise for Indiana women's recovery home expansion

Dove Recovery House is the largest recovery home for women in the state of Indiana. Still, it has a months-long waiting list.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Tim Kelly, the medical director of Addiction Treatment Services at Community Health Network, loves to swim.

"I saw a sign that said, 'Annual Event: Swim Around Key West.' And, that just stuck in my head like, that sounds like a blast," Kelly said.

It's not often what he does away from the office, helps those he treats.

"We've put together a team of swimmers — five of us who intend to swim around Key West, which is 12 and a half miles, in a relay to raise awareness and raise financial support for Dove Recovery House," Kelly said.

"We are the largest women's recovery residence here in the state of Indiana, and we're free," said Dove Recovery House CEO Wendy Noe. "We provide recovery housing and clinical support for women recovering from substance use disorder. Every night we house 40 women."

But the demand is higher.

"We're trying to add 15 beds to the existing 40 beds because there's a two-to-three-month waiting list," Kelly said. "Literally, people are suffering and even dying on the waiting list due to things like overdose and other complications of trauma, depression, anxiety, addiction that they all are struggling and dealing with."

Noe said there are currently 135 women waiting for a bed at Dove House. The recovery house is averaging more than 120 inquiries each month.

Kelly recruited a team of five swimmers, both amateur and elite, to complete the 12-mile swim Saturday. He said they've already raised around $13,000 for the 5,000-square-foot expansion project. The fundraising goal for the swim is $100,000.