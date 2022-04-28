Community Health Network announces partnership to provide innovative cancer treatments

The new partnership will build upon Community's previous collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and be the only such partner relationship in the Midwest.

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced Thursday a partnership to provide Hoosiers access to innovative cancer treatments.

Community MD Anderson, a clinical and research cancer program collaboration throughout central Indiana, "will provide Hoosier cancer patients greater access to some of the most advanced oncology care available," Community Health said in a statement.

“This partnership with MD Anderson combines the best of what Community already offers its patients with the added expertise of a global leader in cancer care,” Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Community Health Network, said in a statement. “One of the key advantages Community offers patients is convenient access to exceptional health care with a full continuum of services. In taking this next step with world-renowned experts in cancer care, Community MD Anderson will further elevate the care we offer our patients, while holding to our core value of patients first.”

Community Health said the partnership will allow them to offer eligible patients access to innovative cancer treatments through select clinical trials and research students. Community MD Anderson is also making a commitment to seeing new patients within 48 hours of referral.