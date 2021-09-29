Community has candid conversation with IPS leaders about lack of equity, improving district

Indianapolis Public Schools leaders invited community members to have a frank discussion about a lack of equity in the district and changes that could be made.

INDIANAPOLIS — Public schools across the country are struggling with budget constraints. Right here in Indianapolis, a major school district is reaching out to parents, community members, and students to ask for input on improving the district.

The community conversation invited everyone with ties to Indianapolis Public Schools to come out and have frank discussions about a lack of equity in the district and changes they would like IPS to consider.

"Getting rid of our proximity zone for sure, having buy-in from the community, teachers and staff for creating a more equitable future in IPS. Getting rid of vouchers is one thing I like to slide in there. They're basically bleeding our public schools dry," said parent Megan Alderman.

"A just and fair school district means that all students no matter what community they're in have access to a high-performing school," said parent Morrise Harbour.

School leaders said building that connection and communication between IPS and the community is vital for the district to succeed.

"Families definitely feel like we need to be in class, be together where the relationships are. How do we cultivate and grow those relationships? Improve academic outcomes and quality, focus on outcomes," said IPS School Board President Evan Hawkins.

Alderman said conversations like this give her hope for her child's future.

"It's essential. It's our system. It's our public school system. It's our true vestige of democracy," said Alderman.