Community gathers to remember beloved high school teacher, coach killed in I-69 crash

Cowan High School basketball coach Lee Ingles died Monday afternoon.

COWAN, Ind. — “Family is everything. Without family, you can’t do anything,” Austin Carnes said to a crowd gathered outside Cowan High School school Tuesday night.

Carnes, a Cowan alum, was speaking to group in mourning after the loss of beloved teacher and basketball coach Lee Ingles.

“Ingles meant so much not only to the community here at Cowan, but to everybody. He touched so many lives,” said former student Megan Roberts.

More than 100 students, teachers and friends from the close-knit community gathered to remember the 50-year old physical education teacher, who died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County.

Police say a car going north crossed the median and collided nearly head-on with Ingles' southbound Jeep, causing an explosion and setting the Jeep on fire.

A day later, former players and students were still in shock over the sudden and unexpected loss.

“I’m completely lost. My heart is shattered,” said former basketball player Noah Collins.

Former players like Collins say Ingles' impact on them went far beyond the basketball court.

“He taught me how to be a leader and he taught me how to be the man I am today,” said former player Declan Gill.

One person not at Tuesday night’s vigil but someone who says he’ll never forget Ingles is one of the men who pulled him from the burning car after the crash.

“I’ll remember his face the rest of my life,” said Dean Graham, who was also driving on I-69 and saw the collision. After helping pull Ingles from his car, Graham helped carry him up a hill where others tried to save Ingles' life.

“I want his family to know, first off, he didn’t suffer,” said Graham, a retired United States Army veteran.

Now, the community Ingles left behind is dealing with a pain that runs deep. The depth of that loss is only rivaled by the depth of Ingles' community impact.