Community, friends hold prayer vigil for Hancock County teen injured in hit- and-run

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Hancock County Teenager remains hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury after a driver hit him over the weekend and drove off.

Tuesday night, the Pendleton community gathered together to pray for Jasper Young's speedy recovery and for the police to find the driver who hit him.

"I just really hope he gets better," said Emmanuel Niwamanya, a longtime friend of Jasper Young.

Outside the doors of Pendleton Heights Middle School, a community of friends, teachers and loved ones gather to pray for Jasper Young.

"He's a really good kid. I don't know, he's just really, he's kind," Niwamanya said.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, Jasper was biking Saturday night near Wilkinson, when a car hit him and kept going. The 13-year-old is now at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital with a traumatic brain injury. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department telling 13News doctors are keeping him sedated to allow brain swelling to go down before they can evaluate him.

"It's hard, you know. It kinda sucks - especially because it was a hit and run, that's hard," said Connor Hessler, a friend of Jasper Young.

"I'm sad. I mean, my best friend, he's in the hospital. We don't know if he's going to make it, we don't know if he's going to be okay. It's just sad," Niwamanya said.

"It was just devastating to hear because Jasper is just full of light and I couldn't imagine that this had happened and why did it happen," said Robin Hart, Jasper's former teacher and swim coach.

Hart said Jasper the kind of person who lights up a room.

"He is energetic, he loves life, he wears bright colors. Yesterday, I wore a bright color because Jasper is just full of life. He is the light in the room and we just love him and are just excited when he enters the room," Hart said.

Many here are struggling with this dark news, knowing Jasper is a light for so many.

"He's a really funny guy," Hessler said. "If he were at a party, he'd be the light of the party. He's a great guy."

Those gathered here are hoping the winds in Pendleton carry their words and their prayers to Jasper and his family in the hospital.

"It means a lot. It means a lot because all these people want Jasper to get better," Niwamanya said. "I know he's going to be touched by it."

And hoping, too, that the person who hit Jasper and left can be found.

"Just hope that the person that has created this accident, just to lay it on their heart that they will come forward and confess that they injured Jasper," Hart said.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office tells 13News they're still searching for witnesses and the suspect's vehicle in the case.