Community event takes aim at troubling domestic violence trend in Indianapolis neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort to reduce domestic violence incidents in Indianapolis, particularly in neighborhoods where statistics say the danger is higher than most.

One of the programs meant to connect people with support and resources was discussed Wednesday in the Martindale-Brightwood community.

The neighborhood - and ZIP code 46218 - account for about 9% of domestic violence-related runs by IMPD, according to the Domestic Violence Network. It's also tops in the city.

To turn around the troubling trend, DVN and the Brightwood Community Center are holding community events to raise awareness, empower women and share resources.

On Wednesday, women in the neighborhood got together for "Galentine's Day: Love Yourself First." It's about self-care and community connection, with the goal of reducing and preventing intimate partner violence.

"So it's just time to get a massage and have a glass of wine and do a little painting and hang out with your girlfriends," said Kelly McBride, Domestic Violence Network's executive director. "Because when you build the community, you're more likely to open up and discuss domestic violence and those hard topics that you don't want to talk about and then be able to hold each other accountable."