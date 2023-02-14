After devastating fire, community steps up to support south Indy animal shelter

No animals were hurt during the fire but the nonprofit shelter is out thousands of dollars.

INDIANAPOLIS —

A longtime animal shelter on the south side of Indianapolis is rebuilding after a fire destroyed their two-story barn Monday.

The manager said it appears no animals were hurt during the fire but the nonprofit shelter is out thousands of dollars.

“Losing the building that houses 90% of our donations is brutal,” said Bryce Brady with Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter at 1614 W. Edgewood Ave.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said firefighters found heavy fire coming from a barn on the property. Crews worked for just under a half-hour to bring the fire under control.

It’s believed a truck driver in the area noticed the fire and called 911. That driver also searched the other buildings on the property to make sure everyone was OK.

“We don’t know who this good Samaritan is, but their call to 911 saved the house,” Brady said.

The house next to the barn is where the office is and dozens of cats.

“The house was maybe 15 minutes away from going up,” he said.

As for the barn, the shelter used it to store its donations, supplies, cages and pet bowls. It had a laundry room and a dish room.

“It just goes on and on, right down to our time clock for our employees was in there,” Brady said.

About 15 feral cats also called the barn home and were allowed to come and go. As of Tuesday, Brady said 90 percent of them are accounted for.

“The feral cats are OK so far and that’s what we are holding onto, kind of holding onto that little gem of good news,” said Brady.

The fire’s heat also broke nearby windows and melted the side of the buildings, really anything that was in the area.

“On the farmhouse, it completely melted the entire side of the house and caught the roof on fire just a little bit. It burst all the windows. So yesterday and today we have been boarding up windows and trying to keep the cold air out,” Brady said.

On top of cleaning up this mess, the shelter is still caring for more than 100 animals.

To help, they started a crowdfunding account. As of Tuesday night, it received more than $18,000. Many others dropped off donations.

“The community has just been absolutely amazing so far,” Brady said.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The shelter opened in 1994 to help animals who were at-risk of being euthanized or couldn’t be adopted. Rosie Ellison founded it.

If you are interested in helping, you can find an updated list of what the shelter needs on its Facebook page.