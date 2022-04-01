Committee amends, approves bill to end Indiana state of emergency, limit vaccine mandates

The amendments address cost for testing, expands exemptions and allow for Indiana to continue to access expanded SNAP benefits.

Indiana lawmakers decided to amend and move forward a bill that will end the public health state of emergency and limit workplace vaccine mandates.

The House Employment, Labor and Pensions committee reviewed three amendments for HB 1001. The 13-person committee passed two of the three amendments and voted to move the bill forward. It will now go to the floor for a vote, which could happen as soon as next week.

One of the amendments addressed a criticism from the business community that the bill was too costly because it required businesses to pay for the testing of employees who decide to opt out of getting vaccinated. The amended bill would allow businesses to turn to the state to help pay for that testing.

The bill also expands who is exempted from a workplace vaccine mandate. It already allowed for medical, religious and “natural immunity” exemptions. At first “natural immunity” only applied to employees who could prove they had and recovered from COVID in the last 6 months. Now that expands to include people who provide an antibody test showing they still have a certain level of natural protection.

The board also approved an amendment allowing Indiana to continue to access expanded SNAP benefits from the federal government.

Here’s a link to the amendments lawmakers reviewed.

