Comedian helps create community for LGBTQ+ youth

"As performer, I'm not afraid of leaving my entire being on the stage. I don't shy away from anything," said Gavin.



And she means that. Gavin is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and has a big following. She said her shows are all about authenticity.



"I am the gayest, proudest, most open person you are ever going to meet. I think that's important for young people to see," said Gavin.



That is especially important when it comes to supporting young people, and their identity. According to the Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to consider suicide than their peers. Gavin understands their struggle.



"Some young people are not out to anybody. They're carrying this burden around. It's hard to explain what this feels like if you haven't experienced it yourself. You cannot be your full self," said Gavin.



She wants to use her comedy to create a community for straight and queer audiences to forget about their troubles for a while and share a bond over laughter and acceptance.



"I think when they just see a role model that's like, 'Yeah I'm gay and I love it.' It gives them an opportunity to think, 'Ok, right now it really sucks, but in two or three years that's what my life could look like. I could be this proud and open person.'"



Gavin hopes her show inspires all people to be their authentic self.



"There's not enough queer representation. You can be whatever type of three-dimensional authentic queer person you want to be," said Gavin.