Columbus teen struck and killed on I-65

Police believe the teen was trying to cross the highway after he was involved in a crash.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus teen was struck and killed early Saturday when he tried to cross Interstate 65 after crashing in the median near the Taylorsville exit.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of the 73.5 mile marker of southbound I-65 for a traffic accident around 5:20 a.m.

That's when they found the 15-year-old, who had appeared to have been struck by a semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were told by witnesses that teen was driving north in a red Honda Odyssey and ran off the highway and crashed in the median. It appears he was trying to cross southbound traffic on foot when he was struck by a southbound semi.

Authorities have not shared the teen's identity, although they say his family has been notified.

The sheriff’s office and State Police are still investigating.



I-65 was shut down for approximately three hours for accident reconstruction.



“This event is truly a tragedy," said Sheriff Matt Myers in a statement shared with news media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident to get all the answers possible.”

