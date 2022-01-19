Columbus teacher reaches Mt. Kilimanjaro's peak, has surpassed $20K fundraising goal

The elevation is almost 20,000 feet. With this in mind, Mark Yeaton set his sights on raising $20,000 to build a medical clinic in a rural area in Kenya.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — After months of training and preparations, a fourth-grade teacher from Columbus, Indiana has reached the highest point in Africa, the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.

It's a goal Mark Yeaton has long worked for in an effort to raise money to build a medical clinic in a rural area near Kisumu, Kenya. Mt. Kilimanjaro is in Tanzania near the Kenyan border.

The elevation is almost 20,000 feet. With this in mind, Yeaton set his sights on raising $20,000 to build the clinic.

Mark is raising money through FAME, a Christian medical evangelism organization with a warehouse headquarters on Southeastern Avenue in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, the organization reported that donors have gone above and beyond to surpass the $20,000 fundraising goal.

Mark’s climb is so encouraging! Amazing News everyone! As Mark reached the summit of his goal on Mt. Kilimanjaro - I'm... Posted by FAME on Wednesday, January 19, 2022