Columbus residents displaced after 2-story apartment fire

No humans were injured in the fire. A neighbor reportedly rescued a dog before firefighters arrived, but a cat was unaccounted for.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Multiple Columbus residents lost their home Tuesday night after a fire caused extensive damage.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story building at 1320 Pearl St. around 10:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire in both the ground and second floor apartments.

Firefighters were able to get the exterior flames knocked down and began looking the search for anybody inside. They did not find anyone inside the apartments.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control once the attic access was found.

Richard Bryant, the ground floor tenant, told firefighters his wife and he had been gone for 20 minutes when a neighbor called to tell them their apartment was on fire. Bryant said a neighbor was able to rescue a dog before firefighters got there, but a cat was unaccounted for.

Adam Calfee, the second floor tenant, told firefighters he was at work when a family member called about the fire.

Firefighters said the home is not livable due to the extensive damage, which is estimated at $60,000.

The Salvation Army is providing assistant to the displaced residents.