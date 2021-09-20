Man stabbed multiple times in Columbus, flown to Indy hospital

The man was found lying in the grass in the 700 block of McClure Road. Police said he had been stabbed multiple times.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man had to be flown to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Columbus, Indiana, on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Parkway Drive after 9 p.m. on a report of a "disturbance," according to the Columbus Police Department.

Officers began looking in the area and shortly after, they arrived they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. CPD said the man was found a few streets away lying in the grass in the 700 block of McClure Road.

Police said the man was seriously injured. He was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. The man's identity has not yet been released by authorities.