Suspect crashes into Columbus PD vehicles following chase

According to CPD, the 42-year-old suspect was wanted in a case regarding a protection order violation.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A suspect is in custody following a police chase and standoff in Columbus Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 6, CPD officers attempted to pull over a suspect in a protection order violation case when the suspect ignored police and continued to drive. Police initiated a pursuit when it became clear the suspect did not intend to pull over.

During the chase, police said the 42-year-old suspect attempted to turn his vehicle around before hitting a pickup truck.

Officers surrounded the suspect's vehicle when the suspect shifted into reverse gear and slammed into two CPD patrol cars. According to police, a brief standoff happened before the suspect was taken into custody.