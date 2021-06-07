Columbus man incarcerated at Bartholomew County Jail dies

Police say 47-year-old Gregory Leonard was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the jail.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — State police are investigating the death of a Columbus man who was incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail.

Police say 47-year-old Gregory Leonard was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the jail. Officers gave medical attention to Leonard and he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department called on detectives from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post to conduct an investigation, which is standard procedure for a death that occurs inside a jail.