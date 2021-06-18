Columbus firefighters rescue woman from burning home

Firefighters entered the back of the home and were able to detach the woman from the mechanical lift device to get her to safety.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Firefighters were called to the 200 block of South Hinman Street around 4:45 p.m. on a report of a fire in the front bedroom of a single-story home.

Two adult men were able to get out of the home prior to the firefighters' arrival but said a woman was unable to walk and was trapped in the back bedroom.

Firefighters entered the back of the home and found a conscious adult woman, who was secured in a mechanical lift device. Firefighters were able to detach the woman from the device and got her out through a back door.

The woman showed signs of smoke inhalation and was immediately taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause of fire is under investigation. The front of the home had extensive damage, as well as smoke damage throughout. Two cats died in the fire.

"The training and skill came together this afternoon and because of the aggressive focus on life safety, our crews were able to get this community member out of this home and to medical care," said Columbus Fire Chief Andy Lay, following last week's training program that had a portion focusing specifically on victim rescue at a residential fire.

The Columbus Police Department, Columbus Regional Health EMS, Columbus City Utilities, Duke Energy, Center Point Energy and Columbus Animal Care Services also assisted in the incident.