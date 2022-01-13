Columbus firefighters rescue construction worker injured by nail gun

The worker was injured after a nail gun fired a three-and-a-half-inch nail into the back of one of his legs.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus firefighters helped a man Thursday morning after he was injured in a work-related incident.

Firefighters responded to the incident shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Poplar Woods Court.

According to the fire department, a construction worker was injured after a nail gun discharged a three-and-a-half-inch nail into the back of one of his legs, near the knee joint, while he was framing the second floor of a home.

The man was reportedly in stable condition but not able to move his leg, so firefighters used a ladder truck to get the injured man down from the second floor.

Medics took the man to Columbus Regional Health to be checked out. His condition is not known at this time.