Columbus firefighters rescue four lucky ducklings from car wash drain

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus firefighters came to the rescue for a few very lucky duckies who were just trying to stay afloat after getting stuck in a car wash's floor drain on Saturday morning.

An employee at Dirt Buster Car Wash, located on Johnson Boulevard, spotted a mother duck and two of her ducklings near a floor drain that spans the entire length of the car wash.

The employee looked around and discovered there were ducklings that had gotten into the floor drain near the area where the mother duck and her ducklings were.

The car wash called Columbus firefighters who quickly flew the coop and came to help. With Columbus Animal Care Services on their way to the scene, the firefighters removed the floor drain covering and pulled out four ducklings.

The ducklings were turned over to Columbus Animal Care Services staff to be evaluated, cleaned and checked for injuries that had occurred during the incident.