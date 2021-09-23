Columbus firefighters rescue 8-year-old from laundry chute

The child was transported to the hospital for evaluation and later released.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus, Indiana, firefighters rescued an 8-year-old child trapped in a laundry chute on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Forest Drive on Tuesday afternoon and found the child conscious and alert inside a laundry chute.

After a few unsuccessful attempts to free the child, firefighters located a floor beam hampering their efforts. They then cut the beam, allowing the child to move through the chute and be lowered to the basement floor.

The child was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and later released.