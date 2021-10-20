x
Columbus firefighters honored for rescuing 8-year-old from laundry chute

Five firefighters received the department's Medal of Courage.

COLUMBUS, Indiana — Columbus Fire Chief Andy Lay presented commendations to five department members for rescuing an 8-year-old from a laundry chute in September. 

Captain Josh Allman along with firefighters Marcus Gruner, Josh Carney, Norvin Williams and Lieutenant Leroy Armstrong received the department's Medal of Courage.

When firefighters were called to the home, they found the child tightly wedged in a chute extending from the second floor to the basement.

Credit: City of Columbus Fire Department
Columbus firefighters' upward view of the laundry chute after extricating the child.

Firefighters had to remove a section of wall, part of the floor and then cut into the chute to free the child. They did all of that in about 30 minutes.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but they were not injured.

