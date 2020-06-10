Colts to host drive-thru Halloween celebration

The drive-thru celebration happens from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28 in the South Lot.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts, mascot "Blue", and the Colts Cheer team are hosting a Colts drive-thru Halloween celebration outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The celebration will feature: exclusive Colts giveaways for kids, including a themed trick-or-treat bucket and pumpkin stress ball; individually-wrapped, pre-packaged candy; the chance to meet a Colts player virtually; a photo opportunity with Colts mascot “Blue” and more!

The event is open to all kids and their families. Families are encouraged to pre-register at Colts.com/halloween. A limited number of drive-up spots will be available.

Instructions for the drive-thru:

Fans should enter through Gate 8, located off S. Capitol Ave.

All fans are required to stay inside their vehicles throughout the event.

Giveaways will be limited to four (4) per vehicle.

Children must be present in vehicle to receive items!

No walk-ups will be permitted! Items will be distributed only to those inside vehicles. Fans are encouraged to open their trunks remotely so staff can load items. Alternatively, staff may pass the items through a vehicle window to an unoccupied seat.

Distribution staff will follow current COVID guidelines, including masks and physical distancing!