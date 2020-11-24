Colts, partners distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meal kits

It's the ninth straight year for the food giveaway.

INDIANAPOLIS — One day after a big win over Green Bay, the Indianapolis Colts were giving back to the community.

They distributed 2,000 Thanksgiving meal kits to families in need on Monday. It's the 9th year they've done the giveaway and the need is greater than ever this year.

"It's such a small act of service we can do as an organization and all the volunteers out here, but every year we see this need with our community and I think even more so in 2020, we are really just trying to be a positive force in the community and reduce some of those barriers that people are experiencing," said Ashley Powell, the team's director of community relations.

Each family was pre-selected. They got a turkey, green beans, pumpkin pie and other goodies to make their Thanksgiving meal this week.

More than 100 volunteers helped hand out the food, including Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

"We, along with so many other urban areas, struggle with food insecurity, so when partnerships like the ones that are represented here today come together, particularly over the holidays, Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays that will be upon us next month, no one should go without a Thanksgiving meal, and that's what we're trying to ensure."

The Colts teamed up with U.S. Foods, Meijer and Citizens Energy for the giveaway.