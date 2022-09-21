Colts host inaugural Unified Flag Classic

Tuesday's event was an effort between the Colts, Special Olympics Indiana and the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts hosted a new football competition at their practice facility Tuesday.

The first ever United Flag Classic invited student athletes with and without disabilities to participate together in flag football games.

"For us, it's the interaction with high school football, specifically the flag football and unified flag and Special Olympics, giving these kids a chance to come out and play where the Colts are practicing," said Andy Matis, youth football manager.

Ben Davis took on George Washington High School and Brownsburg played Carmel.

Organizers told 13News they plan to put on more events like this in the future.

