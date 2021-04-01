Colts gift signed jersey to Zionsville toddler recovering after near drowning

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A local toddler got a special surprise from the Colts Saturday.
The team sent him a signed jersey from Jacoby Brissett.
Levi is recovering from a near-drowning accident that happened about a month ago in Indianapolis.
His sister Lainey recovered but Levi still has a long way to go.
Right now, he's at a hospital in New Orleans and he'll fly to Arizona this Thursday for a stem cell treatment.
The Zionsville family says Levi has had a few good days recently and they hope that will continue.