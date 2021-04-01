x
Colts gift signed jersey to Zionsville toddler recovering after near drowning

A local toddler got a special surprise from the Colts Saturday.
Credit: Meagan Chisholm
Levi with signed Colts jersey.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A local toddler got a special surprise from the Colts Saturday.  

The team sent him a signed jersey from Jacoby Brissett.

Levi is recovering from a near-drowning accident that happened about a month ago in Indianapolis. 

His sister Lainey recovered but Levi still has a long way to go. 

Right now, he's at a hospital in New Orleans and he'll fly to Arizona this Thursday for a stem cell treatment. 

The Zionsville family says Levi has had a few good days recently and they hope that will continue. 