Colts gift signed jersey to Zionsville toddler recovering after near drowning

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A local toddler got a special surprise from the Colts Saturday.

The team sent him a signed jersey from Jacoby Brissett.

Levi is recovering from a near-drowning accident that happened about a month ago in Indianapolis.

His sister Lainey recovered but Levi still has a long way to go.

Right now, he's at a hospital in New Orleans and he'll fly to Arizona this Thursday for a stem cell treatment.