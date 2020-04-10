Colts lead 7-0 after first quarter as Bears struggle to find end zone

Follow along for updates as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — 5:17 p.m. - A completed, short underneath pass allows the Bears to get into the red zone.

5:15 p.m. - First down, Bears. The team is inside the 31 yard line

5:14 p.m. - Catch complete! Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney catches 33-yard pass.

5:11 p.m. - Taylor catches lob pass and is just shy of the 1st down. Colts defense heads onto the field.

5:08 p.m. - End of the first half. Colts lead 7-0.

5:06 p.m. - Hines gets another big pickup and first down.

5:06 p.m. - Hines rushes past the defense for a first down.

5:03 p.m. - A minute and 37 seconds left to play in the first quarter. The Colts will start with the ball on the 6 yard line.

5:02 p.m. - Foles pass is too high on third down and his receiver is unable to make the catch. The Bears once again will have to punt the ball.

4:57 p.m. - Holding penalty against the Colts that happened prior to the pass. Bears get automatic first down.

4:56 p.m. - An incomplete pass intended for Demetrius Harris. There's a flag on the play.

4:53 p.m. - Rivers misfires on 3rd and 5. The first three and out on the season for the Colts.

4:48 p.m. - Bears QB Foles is unable to convert the third down. The Bears will punt the ball.

4:47 p.m. - Chicago is on 3rd and 6 with just under six minutes to play.

4:44 p.m. - Bears start with the ball on their own 25 yard line.

4:40 p.m. - The extra point is good. The Indianapolis Colts take the lead, 7-0.

4:40 p.m. - Touchdown! Mo Alie-Cox catches a 13-yard pass from Rivers and runs it into the end zone. This is his second touchdown of the season.

*Everyone rushes to add Mo Alie-Cox to their fantasy rosters*



After a penalty-filled start to the #Colts opening drive, a perfect finish. 13-yard TD strike from Philip Rivers to the big man 🙌🏻



7-0, visitors. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 4, 2020

4:38 p.m. - Rivers completes a long pass to Pascal for the first down. The Colts got a 36-yard gain on that play.

4:34 p.m. - Pass interference on the Bears gives the Colts an automatic 1st down.

4:30 p.m. - The Colts block the punt and will get their first possession just past the 50 yard line.

4:29 p.m. - Pass intended for Allen Robinson is incomplete. That's a quick three and out for the Bears.

4:25 p.m. - Game on. The Colts kick off to the Bears who start with the ball in the first quarter. The Bears record this season is 3-0 while the Colts are 2-1.

4:18 p.m. After a delayed start time, the Colts have hit the field to warm-up in preparation for Sunday's game against the Bears.