Colonial Market Days coming to Lebanon in mid-September

INDIANAPOLIS — For two days in mid-September, one park in Lebanon will transform into an 18th-century camp.

Colonial Market Days will be held Sept. 17 and 18 at Abner Longley Park.

Artisans and craftspeople from seven states across the Midwest will join to create an immersive 18th-century atmosphere where members of the public can view and purchase their wares.

Military reenactors of the 18th century will demonstrate military tactics and drills as attendees watch the British and Continentals battle each day at 3 p.m.

Street performers, musicians and oxen drivers will also be on hand to educate the public about the life and culture of 1700s America.

You can watch a blacksmith turn iron into a tool, spinners spinning wool into yarn and watch food being prepared as it was during the 18th century.

The event is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and tickets are available at the gate at $8 for adults, $5 for children, and ages 5 under are free. Click here to buy tickets online.