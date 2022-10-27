1 killed, 1 injured in collision on North Shadeland Avenue

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another was injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday on Indianapolis' north side.

An IMPD spokesperson told 13News dispatchers received a report of a crash in the 6200 block of North Shadeland Avenue, just north of Fall Creek Road, around 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that one vehicle had struck a pole and a second vehicle was crashed on opposite site of road.

Witnesses told IMPD both cars were southbound on Shadeland and one began to pass the other "at a very high rate of speed" when a rear-end collision occurred.

The spokesperson said driver of one of the cars, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was occupied by three people. One of the passengers, an adult woman, was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and another passenger were uninjured.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call Det. Eric Snow 317-327-6197