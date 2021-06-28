2 dead, 3 injured in Texas gas line explosion, officials say

The explosion was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of Farm to Market Road 2756 near Highway 78.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and three are injured in a Monday gas line explosion that happened in an unincorporated area of Collin County near Farmersville, officials said.

Princeton and Farmersville fire departments, Collin County EMS and multiple other local law enforcement agencies are at the scene of the explosion, which was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of Farm to Market Road 2756 near Highway 78.

According to the Farmersville police chief, the people involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy - not actual Atmos employees - who were servicing a gas line in the area when the explosion happened.

It's unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area.