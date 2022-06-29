Colfax man killed in Hamilton County motorcycle crash

CICERO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash with a tow truck in Hamilton County.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on US 31 at 226th Street in Cicero around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told police 22-year-old Braden Fesler of Colfax was riding a motorcycle south on US 31 when he passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed. A northbound tow truck was making a left turn to head west on 226th Street when the motorcycle struck it in the back right side.
Fesler was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information, including video of the motorcycle before the crash, is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1872 or 317-773-1282.