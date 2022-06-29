Colfax man killed in Hamilton County motorcycle crash

Police say 22-year-old Braden Fesler was traveling south on US 31 when his motorcycle struck a tow truck.

CICERO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash with a tow truck in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on US 31 at 226th Street in Cicero around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police 22-year-old Braden Fesler of Colfax was riding a motorcycle south on US 31 when he passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed. A northbound tow truck was making a left turn to head west on 226th Street when the motorcycle struck it in the back right side.

Fesler was pronounced dead at the scene.