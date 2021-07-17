x
Cold air funnels seen in parts of east central Indiana Saturday evening

A meteorologist said the funnels rarely touch down.
Credit: Holly L

INDIANAPOLIS — Several 13News viewers captured images of an impressive weather phenomenon early Saturday evening.

Meteorologist Kelly Greene called them cold air funnels, and several people from east central Indiana snapped photos of them.

Kelly said they are usually harmless and rarely touch down. If they do, they are brief and could cause wind gusts around 50 miles per hour.

Credit: Janet L. Conner
Taken by Janet L. Conner, New Castle
Credit: Pamela Winfrey
Taken by Pamela Winfrey near Sweetser.
Credit: Connie Stout Smith
Taken by Connie Stout Smith in New Castle
Credit: Derek Bertrand
Taken by Derek Bertrand just north of Spiceland
Credit: Holly L
Taken by Holly L, age 11, in Swayzee. Submitted by her father.

