Cold air funnels seen in parts of east central Indiana Saturday evening

INDIANAPOLIS — Several 13News viewers captured images of an impressive weather phenomenon early Saturday evening.
Meteorologist Kelly Greene called them cold air funnels, and several people from east central Indiana snapped photos of them.
Kelly said they are usually harmless and rarely touch down. If they do, they are brief and could cause wind gusts around 50 miles per hour.
