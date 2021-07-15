Coburn Place holding Lemonade Stand fundraiser Friday

People can visit one of two stands, which are located at Coburn Place at 604 E. 38th St. and Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — How does a refreshing glass of lemonade and supporting a great cause at the same time sound?

Coburn Place's popular lemonade stand fundraiser is back in person this year.

It will be held Friday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can visit one of two stands, which are located at Coburn Place at 604 E. 38th St. and Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle.

The fundraiser ensures the kids start the school year with brand-new shoes, new socks, new clothes and new uniforms. Additional funds also help cover art and school supplies, activities, field trip fees, movie passes for good grades, and much-needed mobile hot spots.

Coburn Place serves more than 600 children per year.

If you can't make it to one of the lemonade stands, you can also donate online here.