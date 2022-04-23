A teen boy and girl and an 8-year-old girl were missing after last being seen going into the river before sunset, according to the Coast Guard.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Family and friends of three children who went into the Mississippi River Saturday before sunset and haven’t been seen yet were giving a vigil on the Algiers riverbank Sunday as the Coast Guard resumed the search.

“My babies are in there,” Allen Berry, the father of the two girls told NOLA.com.

Family confirmed that the two girls who are missing are Brandy Wilson, 14 and her sister, Ally Berry-Wilson, 8.

Berry told NOLA.com that Brandy fell off of a piling on the riverside of the levee and that her younger sister and a 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been given, went in to try to help her.

A six-year-old boy who had also been at the scene ran to get help from his mother, who came to the scene and went into the water but had to leave due to the rocks and debris.

The Coast Guard began its search Saturday with several vessels and helicopters. The Algiers ferry was shut down.

Jonathan Lally, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast, told NOLA.com that the search continues and that you can never underestimate someone’s will to live.

He said the hope is always that they can reunite the family with their loved ones.

The Coast Guard said the units involved in the search included: