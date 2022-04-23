A teen boy and girl and an 8-year-old girl were missing after last being seen going into the river before sunset, according to the Coast Guard.

NEW ORLEANS — The search continues for three missing children who fell into the Mississippi River around sundown on Saturday.

Family tells us 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and her 15-year-old boyfriend took Brandy’s 8-year-old sister Ally Wilson to the park at the foot of the Crescent City Connection to “give her mom a break.”

Brandy and Ally’s mother, Octavia Wilson, tells us one of the girls fell into the river and then her sister and the 15-year-old boy went in to rescue her. All three children were pulled down by the current and haven’t been seen since.

“I need my kids. They know I need them,” Octavia Wilson said. “My daughter said she was trying to give me a break. I don’t need a break. I need my children.”

Family tells us the US Coast Guard is attempting to get a dive team into the water Sunday to search for the missing children, but rainy weather has made it difficult. New Orleans Police and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s office are also both at the levee to assist with the search.

The Coast Guard began its search Saturday with several vessels and helicopters. The Algiers ferry was shut down.

Jonathan Lally, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast, told NOLA.com that the search continues and that you can never underestimate someone’s will to live.

He said the hope is always that they can reunite the family with their loved ones.

The Coast Guard said the units involved in the search included: