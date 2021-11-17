A local coalition hopes lessons from the past will help guide future development around Indianapolis

The president of the Rethink Coalition said the discussion is crucial as they focus on improving plans for downtown's North Split interchange.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group trying to improve the interstate system in Indianapolis took a closer look at how construction could impact communities of color.

A'Lelia Bundles said growing up, she saw the injustice in Indianapolis firsthand, when black people were removed from their homes to make room for a freeway.

"There was no reason to destroy these neighborhoods, other than for the convenience of the people trying to get to the city from the suburbs. There was a thriving Black community where people worshipped and held businesses. That was destroyed when I-65 and I-70 were built," Bundles said.

Bundles was invited by the Rethink Coalition to talk on Tuesday about her experiences and the devastating impact this had on Indy's Black community.

The group's goal is to reimagine future development in the city.

"Families who owned their homes weren't able to create generational wealth because they didn't have equity in those homes. People who owned business had those businesses destroyed. They weren't able to pass that inheritance on to that next generation" said Bundles.

Rethink Coalition president Brenda Freije said the discussion is crucial as they focus on improving plans for the North Split interchange.

"We are going to learn from the past. We have to understand what happened when the highway first went in. We look to the future by learning from the past, to set us up for the future," said Freije.

Rethink Coalition created Illustrations of options that would break down barriers between the city and neighborhoods that would allow traffic to flow smoothly.

Bundles said she's encouraged by this conversation, but the work is just beginning.

"It has changed in many good ways, but there is a lot that needs to be done to make sure it's including everybody in that progress that goes forward," said Bundles.