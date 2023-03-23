Coalition calls on health care providers to support veterans' mental health

The '"Ask The Question" initiative urges health care providers to ask patients if they, or a family member, have military service.

INDIANA, USA — Hamilton County’s Veteran Suicide Prevention Coalition is encouraging health care providers and community organizations to “Ask the Question” in an effort to better identify military veterans and their families and to prevent suicides among veterans.

Indiana is home to more than 390,000 veterans. The coalition wants to encourage more health care providers to specifically ask: "Have you or a family member ever served in the military?"

“It seems like a simple question, but the conversation isn’t currently happening,” said Kristen M. Ludeker-Seibert, who is the Director of Coordination for A Healthier Hamilton County: Systems of Care and a facilitator of the Veteran Suicide Prevention Coalition. “By asking the question, we’re hoping we’ll be able to better identify Hoosier veterans and service members, screen them for medical or mental health issues related to their service, and provide them with the resources and support they need.”

The coalition said they have started planning town hall meetings and are asking health care providers and community organizers to attend.

They said those who choose to participate will be provided staff training, military member resource sheets, access to military culture training and aggregate data to track effectiveness of the initiative.

The "Ask the Question" initiative, and its sister-program Crisis Intercept Mapping, were designed and developed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration on behalf of service members, veterans, and their families to help communities strengthen the delivery of evidence-based suicide prevention policies and practices.

The program is now up and running in 36 communities throughout the United States.

Hamilton County is the first and only Indiana county selected to participate.

"We started noticing an increase in veteran suicides two years ago,” said Jim Ginder, a health education specialist at the Hamilton County Health Department. "We’re thrilled to participate as this program has a proven track record of providing a comprehensive and coordinated approach in creating connections and opening doors for our veterans."