ClusterTruck coming to Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — North siders will soon have a new food delivery service option.
ClusterTruck is set to start serving customers in Castleton Wednesday, June 2.
This will be the fifth Indianapolis-area location, with delivery-only kitchens currently in downtown Indianapolis, Broad Ripple, Carmel and Fishers.
Menu items average around $10, and curbside delivery is always free. Popular options include the Lazy Breakfast Burrito, Buffalo Mac and Cheese, Pad Thai and the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
Click here to see ClusterTruck's delivery zone in Castleton.
