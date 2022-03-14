Clinton County sheriff, jail matron in court over felony charges

Between their salaries, pensions, disability and money from Leonne LLC, state police said the couple made $639,363 in two years.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly and his wife, Ashley Kelly, the county jail matron, made their first court appearance Monday morning in Frankfort. They're accused of setting up a corporation to operate the county jail's commissary and rake in the profits.

In the courthouse hallway, Rich and Ashley stayed quiet except for a quick greeting.



"Good morning," Rich said before entering the courtroom.

Inside, a judge entered in a plea of "not guilty" for the husband and wife.

Court documents filed allege the pair set up a corporation that they are the sole owners of to manage the commissary operations at the Clinton County Jail and used the account to receive its profits.

According to court records, Ashley would write checks from commissary profits to Leonne LLC and Rich would spend from that account. Court records say, "These deposits into Leonne LLC totaled over $177,000 from commissary profits in the first two years."

The sheriff's salary over the two years totaled $186,869 with nearly $100,000 going into his pension. Ashley's salary over the two years totaled $99,198. Between their salaries, pensions, disability and money from Leonne LLC, state police said the couple made $639,363 in two years.

Documents say the Kellys failed to file public disclosures about this including what exactly was happening with the funds. Indiana State Police said the couple did file a disclosure in October 2021, but initially would not provide documents to investigators and the sheriff initially denied them talking to his employees without first going through his attorney.

Both Rich and Ashley are charged with one count of criminal conflict of interest and three counts of official misconduct – all level 6 felonies. If convicted, each of the charges could bring jail time and a $10,000 fine.