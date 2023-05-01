School administrators investigating 'significant' vandalism by students at Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School

About 20 students broke into the school late Sunday night and vandalized the building

MICHIGANTOWN, Ind. — School officials in Clinton County are investigating vandalism that caused extensive damage to a school building.

Superintendent Jeremy Fewell posted a statement to Facebook Monday evening detailing the vandalism, which he said was perpetrated by around 20 students late Sunday night. Fewel said the students broke into Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School through a temporary window that was boarded up in a construction area.

Once inside, the suspects committed several acts of vandalism including pouring vegetable oil on the tile floors, including on stairwells and in front of classroom doors, tying fishing line across walkways to create a tripping hazard, spray painting obscenities on school property, hanging obscene signs outside the building, filling toilets with debris, gluing keyholes on classroom doors shut, smearing Vaseline on door handles, spreading food throughout the building and on the roof and painting the school's mascot and wall art around the office.

Fewell said the financial cost to the district will be "significant," but administrators have not yet determined a final amount. The school corporation and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department are investigating the vandalism.

"The CCSC administration and School Board do not condone nor accept this type of conduct from CCSC students," the superintendent wrote.

Fewell thanked members of the Clinton Central H.S. football team who were at school early Monday to lift weights and helped with the cleanup. Staff members also helped clean to ensure students could return to class on Tuesday.