Clay Terrace schedules visits with Santa

Children will get to visit with Santa in person, but at a safe distance.

CARMEL, Ind. — Clay Terrace is giving families a chance to visit with Santa Claus this Christmas season.

Starting on Friday, Nov. 27 with the shopping center's annual Santa arrival parade and tree lighting event, families can safely meet and greet Santa in a new location across from Bath & Body Works next to the Village Clock Shop in Suite 160 on Clay Terrace Blvd.

The socially distanced visits with Santa focus on health and safety while still allowing for a fun and memorable experience. Children will be able to talk with Santa and pose for a picture during their visit to the Clay Terrace North Pole.

To promote social distancing and contactless payment for photos, advance registration for Santa visits is encouraged, although walk-up visits will be permitted if space allows.

Santa's schedule:

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday

11 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sundays until Dec. 24.

Clay Terrace will also offer a variety of digital experiences with Santa this year to help families maintain holiday traditions if they cannot visit in person.

Visitors will be able to decorate a holiday flag and spread holiday cheer as they welcome Santa back during the parade Nov. 27.

Santa's reindeer and sleigh will return to the Village Green for rides.

Click here to register for a spot at the parade and see the full event schedule.