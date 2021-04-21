Civil rights leaders happy, not satisfied after Chauvin verdict

“Just because he was found guilty, it does not mean we are now in a truly just society. We’re not there yet,” said a civil rights historian.

INDIANAPOLIS — Attention to the Derek Chauvin verdict came from across the country, people waiting for a verdict to be read.

Andrea Neely watched from her living room to see the conclusion to the trial she’s been following since the start.

She was hoping to see a guilty verdict and admits there were nerves.

“You know, there is an anxiety, an angst,” said Neely. “I can’t. There is no way It’s coming back not guilty. There is no way.”

Neely breathed a sigh of relief as the judge read and repeated the words guilty three times.

“I feel vindicated, and I shouldn’t feel this way. Why should we feel vindicated on something that was obvious?” said Neely.

For the past 15 years she’s been a regional executive for the United Negro College Fund and closely follows issues of race.

She and other civil rights leaders say while they are happy with this verdict, there is still progress to be made.