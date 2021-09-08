City officials, community gathers to discuss northeast side violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS — City lawmakers, community leaders and IMPD stopped by Castleton United Methodist Church Thursday for a gathering to talk about the recent rise in crime around 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
In the last few months, there have been several murders in the area.
In May, a man was shot and killed at the Lake Castleton apartments. A month later, a woman was stabbed to death at the same complex.
In June, there was a quadruple shooting that killed 2 people outside a strip mall.
And just last week, three were shot at the Bayview Club Apartments. A woman was killed and a child and a Metro police officer were sent to hospitals.
Thursday's meeting didn't just address potential causes for the increase in crime. City leaders also shared ways people can help protect their neighborhoods.
