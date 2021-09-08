City officials, community gathers to discuss northeast side violent crime

There has been a spike in incidents recently in the area of 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — City lawmakers, community leaders and IMPD stopped by Castleton United Methodist Church Thursday for a gathering to talk about the recent rise in crime around 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

In the last few months, there have been several murders in the area.

In June, there was a quadruple shooting that killed 2 people outside a strip mall.

And just last week, three were shot at the Bayview Club Apartments. A woman was killed and a child and a Metro police officer were sent to hospitals.

Thursday's meeting didn't just address potential causes for the increase in crime. City leaders also shared ways people can help protect their neighborhoods.