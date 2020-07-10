City of Lawrence puts out call for more neighborhood crime watch groups

The Lawrence Police Department said active crime watch communities have reduced crime by 30 percent.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Neighborhood crime watch groups can help reduce criminal, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

"It has been shown that active crime watch communities and groups have reduced crime by 30 percent," said Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Curtis Bigsbee.

Lisa Harvey, the director of crime prevention for Lawrence said the city already has about 20 neighborhood crime watch groups. Neighborhood crime watch groups don't patrol the streets or keep watch in a literal sense. Instead, they look for unusual signs in their communities.

"They're not vigilantes or anything like that," Harvey said. "It’s just in order to keep people safe, (report or take note of) anything that they see that is out of the ordinary; getting on social media, just trying to know what's going on in their neighborhood.

The city said the more neighborhood watch groups in a community, the better, and they would consider it a success if one or two new groups formed.

Harvey said forming the groups can be as simple gathering some people in the neighborhood and meeting monthly to talk about crimes that have been committed — especially those that haven't been reported.

Bigsbee said neighborhood crime watch groups are typically made up of a community coordinator and several block captains who report back to the community coordinator. The community coordinator then shares crime trends or incidents back to Harvey, which helps law enforcement and the city get a better idea from the ground of what type of crimes are happening in different neighborhoods and if there's a wider criminal trend across various neighborhoods.