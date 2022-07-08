Indianapolis leaders taking steps to increase pedestrian safety on city's southeast side

The $4.5 million project will include new ADA-compliant ramps, crosswalks and street signals, as well as additional feet of new curbs and rehabilitated sidewalks.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the City of Indianapolis is working to upgrade its public transit lines, city leaders are also working to increase pedestrian safety.

"The Last Mile," through the $4.5 million Safe Routes Transit program, will develop improvements around transit corridors. The streets that are getting these changes were decided based on crash data and site inspections.

"The Last Mile that the mayor [Joe Hogsett] spoke about is of particular importance of transit riders, especially those who have mobility issues who can use the transit system for the majority of their commutes, but also use the sidewalks for the final connection to their neighborhoods," City-County Council President Vop Osili said.

In total, the $4.5 million project will include:

152 new ADA-compliant ramps

109 new crosswalks

4,835 linear feet of new curbs

2,863 linear feet of rehabilitated sidewalks

12 new street signals (rectangular rapid-flashing beacons)

"We are using data to drive these decisions. We have eight pedestrian crash zones that will be under construction for the next three years to improve safety in the most high-crash areas in our city,” Indianapolis Department of Public Works Director Daniel Parker said.

Target locations are required to be within half a mile of the IndyGo Red Line corridor on the southeast side. There is a similar project targeting the northern portion of the Red Line corridor, which is almost complete.