City of Indianapolis opts not to buy BlueIndy charging stations

Residents will be able to give input on how to repurpose the infrastructure.

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has chosen not to buy the BlueIndy charging stations after the car sharing service announced it's leaving the city last November.

Blue Indy ended services in Indianapolis this past May, but it was unclear what the city planned to do with the charging stations and designated parking spots for the cars.

In June, the city asked for proposals for creative ways to repurpose the infrastructure. With the end of service, 89 charging stations were left behind.

After a request for information process and an infrastructure analysis, the city decided not to purchase the stations and instead will get the public's input on ideas on what to do with them.

The city said their research found:

The existing charging stations perform at a level below what is considered viable for reuse; and The established connections to power offer numerous possibilities for reuse of the locations on a case-by-case basis.