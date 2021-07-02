City of Indianapolis opening warming center ahead of bitter cold

The warming center will be open from 8 p.m. Saturday night into Monday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above contains information about Red Cross cold weather resources.

With a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Sunday morning due to temperatures reaching negative double digits, the City of Indianapolis opened a warming center Saturday night.

Indy Parks’ Municipal Gardens on 1831 Lafayette Road will serve as a warming center for anyone in need of safe, warm shelter.

The location will be open from 8 p.m. Saturday night into Monday morning.

In addition to the temporary warming center, the city and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Emergency Management Bureau is working with Wheeler Mission and CHIP to ensure individuals experiencing homelessness continue to have access to safe shelter this weekend.

As of this afternoon, Wheeler Mission was not yet at full capacity and has an additional overflow shelter if needed. The City and IMPD will continue to monitor the situation.

Municipal Gardens is easily accessible via IndyGo Bus routes.