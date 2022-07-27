City, nonprofit team up to DoorDash groceries to families in need

DoorDash is partnering with local nonprofit Faith, Hope and Love Community and the City of Indianapolis to help fight food insecurity.

INDIANAPOLIS — DoorDash is going to help get quality food and groceries to so-called food deserts in Indianapolis.

The company is partnering with local nonprofit Faith, Hope and Love Community and the city to help fight food insecurity. They say it is hunger relief delivered straight to your doorstep.

"Access to healthy and affordable food cannot be a luxury in our city, it is a right," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

With the help of funds from the American Rescue Plan, they partnered to develop the United Food Mission and bring Project Dash to Indianapolis. This collaboration will provide free at-home delivery of groceries to families in need in Marion County.

"This is a huge step towards alleviating hunger, because we can actually bridge the gap between the homebound and shut-ins with the food sources," said Merlin Gonzalez, president of Faith, Hope and Love Community.

They handed over the first boxes to DoorDash drivers on Wednesday. Their goal is to deliver 1,000 boxes of food a week by the end of the year. DoorDash will cover the cost of delivery up to ten miles from the donation site. They said this partnership is more important than ever.

"Not only the gasoline prices that are affecting everyone's pocketbook and the cost of food and the inflation index, the need for food has never been greater in this marketplace," said Faith, Hope and Love Community volunteer Darrin Gray.

Organizers said this is about more than food delivery.

"Many people are hopeless. Sometimes we experience that being there just to speak in a personal one-on-one way is better than just the food we deliver," said Gonzalez.

They are feeding both the soul and the body at the same time.